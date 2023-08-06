🔴 Live: Ukraine says it downed scores of cruise missiles, drones overnight

Hour by Hour

Ukraine's air force said Sunday it shot down 30 out of the 40 cruise missiles and all the Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight in several waves of attacks. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

The wreckage from an Iranian drone shot down by the Ukrainian army in Odesa on September 23, 2022.

1:07pm: Russia can ensure security in Black Sea, says deputy foreign ministry

Russia has military and technical capabilities to eliminate threats to security in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday.

Ryabkov, who blamed the United States and Britain for the escalation of tensions, spoke days after Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian warship near the Russian port of Novorossiysk and a Russian tanker near Crimea.

11:57am: Russia says it hit airbases in western Ukraine

Russia on Sunday said its forces struck military airbases in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions in western Ukraine and that "all targets were hit".

"Overnight Russia's armed forces carried out strikes ... on Ukrainian armed forces airbases around the settlements of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region and Dubno in the Rivne region," the Russian defence ministry said.

11:32am: Russian attack on blood transfusion centre in Ukraine constitutes a 'war crime'

Russia's attack Saturday evening on a blood tranfusion centre in Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine, "constitutes a war crime", says FRANCE 24's Emmanuelle Chaze, reporting from Kyiv.

The blood transfusion centre "is a medical building, there are medical personnel, there's wounded, there are patients inside and so it is as such not a military target", adds Chaze.

11:30am: Moscow mayor says air defence shot down drone

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that Russian air defence had destroyed a drone over the capital, which had been rarely targeted throughout the conflict in Ukraine until several attacks this year.

"Today at around 11am (0800 GMT) a drone attempted to make a breakthrough towards Moscow. It was destroyed while approaching by air defence forces," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

10:34am: Ukraine says it downed 30 cruise missiles, 27 drones overnight

Ukraine's air force said Sunday it shot down 30 out of the 40 cruise missiles and all the Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight in several waves of attacks.

"Thirty cruise missiles and 27 attack drones were destroyed," the air force said on Telegram. It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not say if they had been destroyed.

7:46am: Russia destroys two drones over Bryansk region, says local governor

Russia's air defence system destroyed two aircraft-type drones over the Karachevskyi district in the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Russian region that borders Ukraine, said on Sunday.

"There were no damages or casualties," Bogomaz said on the Telegram channel.

It was not clear who launched the drones, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russia-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Russian authorities say the Bryansk region – which borders both Ukraine and Belarus – has seen multiple attacks by Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups in the 17 months since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine.

5:38am: Russian officials say Ukraine hit Donetsk university with cluster shells

Flames engulfed a university building's wooden roof in Donetsk following Ukrainian shelling on Saturday, said an emergency official in the Russia-controlled city in eastern Ukraine.

"As a result of the latest attack on Donetsk, the first building of the University of Economics and Trade is on fire," Alexei Kulemzin, the Russia-installed mayor, said on Telegram.

"We are using 12 water tanks, three ladders and 100 fire fighters," said Alexei Kostrubitsky, the Russia-installed emergency minister for the region that Moscow calls the Donetsk People's Republic. "The whole roof is on fire."

Kostrubitsky said Ukrainian forces used cluster munitions in the shelling that caused the blaze. Both sides have used cluster munitions in the course of Russia's 17-month invasion of Ukraine.

Key developments from Saturday, August 5:

Russian forces struck a blood transfusion centre in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, adding that "dead and wounded are reported".

Saudi Arabia hosted talks on the Ukraine war Saturday in the latest flexing of its diplomatic muscle, a session that Kyiv had predicted would "not be easy" given the wide range of countries represented, including China.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

