🔴 Live: Several killed in Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukrainian city, governor says

Two Russian missiles struck the centre of Ukraine's Pokrovsk on Monday night killing at least seven people including civilians and first responders, the regional governor said. The missiles – launched 40 minutes apart – damaged residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings, the governor added. Follow our live blog to see how the day's events unfold on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Rescuers work at a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on August 8, 2023.

3:41am: Several killed, scores wounded in Russian missile strikes on east Ukraine city

Rescue workers combed through the rubble of damaged buildings in the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the day after Russian strikes killed at least seven people.

Pokrovsk sits just 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the eastern frontline, where Moscow says it is gaining ground and repelling Ukrainian attacks.

Two missiles – launched 40 minutes apart – damaged residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings on Monday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region's military administration said.

Seven people died and 67 were wounded, including two children, according to Igor Klymenko, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

Those killed included a high-ranking emergency official of Donetsk region, Klymenko said.

"We are resuming the demolition of rubble," he said early Tuesday after the rescuers "were forced to suspend work for the night due to the high threat of repeated shelling."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Moscow had struck a residential building, and shared a video on social media of civilians helping wounded people and rescuers clearing rubble from a building that had lost its top floor.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

