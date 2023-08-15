🔴 Live: At least 12 killed in explosion at gas station in Dagestan in Russia

HOUR BY HOUR

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the emergency situations ministry said Tuesday. "More than 60 people were injured in the fire in Makhachkala, and 12 of them died," the ministry wrote on Telegram. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

Rescuers work to put out a fire at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia, August 14, 2023.

8:35am: Explosions heard in the Ukrainian region of Lviv

Explosions were heard early on Tuesday in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv that borders with Poland, local officials said.

"Explosions again in Lviv," Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app. It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were air defence systems engaged in repelling an attack or ground targets being hit.

The Lviv region's governor, Maxim Kozitsky, urging people to seek shelter, said on the Telegram earlier that Russia-launched missiles was heading towards the region.

08:27am: At least 12 killed in gas station explosion in Dagestan

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the emergency situations ministry said Tuesday.

"More than 60 people were injured in the fire in Makhachkala, and 12 of them died," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Makhachkala, a city of over 600,000 residents on the Caspian Sea, is the capital of Dagestan, a Russian republic bordering Chechnya, which shares a border with Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Key developments from Monday, August 14:

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops at brigade headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian frontline region of Donetsk on Monday, his website said.

The United States on Monday said it will send Ukraine new security assistance valued at $200 million.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia and Belarus this week, his ministry said in an online statement on Monday.

Russia is in the process of equipping its new nuclear submarines with hypersonic Zircon missiles, the head of Russia's largest shipbuilder told the RIA state news agency in an interview published on Monday.

At least three people were wounded in an overnight Russian attack on the port city of Odesa, the governor of the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea said early on Monday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

