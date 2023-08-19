🔴 Live: Ukraine says its forces shot down 15 Russian drones during overnight attack

HOUR BY HOUR

All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

This undated photograph released by the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine.

12:37am: Moscow says thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on airfield in northwest Russia

Russia on Saturday said it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on a military airfield in the Novgorod region, an area between Moscow and St Petersburg not previously targeted.

"Today at about 10am Moscow time, the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack using a copter-type drone on a military airfield in the Novgorod region," the Russian army said in a statement. It said it was shot down "by small arms".

12:36am: Russian strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv kills five, wounds 37, says Kyiv

A Russian strike on a central square in Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv on Saturday killed at least five people and wounded 37, Ukraine's interior minister said.

"Five people died," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram. "Thirty-seven people were wounded, including 11 children."

12:07am: Zelensky says Russia hit university and theatre in Chernihiv, warns of casualties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that the Russian army had hit the central square of the northern city of Chernihiv including a theatre and a university, warning that there are "dead" and "wounded".

Chernihiv lies some 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Kyiv towards the border with Moscow-allied Belarus.

"A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded."

This is what it means to live next to a terrorist state. This is what we are uniting the entire world against.



Today, a Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater. Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss. There are… pic.twitter.com/AMgXCVfR7h — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

11:15am: Russia shelled centre of northern Ukrainian city Chernihiv, local authorities say

Russia on Saturday shelled the centre of the northern Ukrainian city Chernihiv, which has been spared from large-scale attacks since the first months of Moscow's invasion last year, local authorities said.

"The enemy shelled the centre of Chernihiv. Preliminarily, a ballistic missile," the head of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram. "Stay in hiding places. Details afterwards."

11:08am: Zelensky visits Sweden for talks with government, royal family

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a visit to Sweden on Saturday, saying he had arrived in the Scandinavian country for talks with the government, political parties and the Swedish royal family.

The visit comes almost a year and a half into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as Stockholm is set on joining NATO, like its neighbour Finland.

"Olena and I arrived in Sweden," Zelensky said on social media, referring to his wife. He said he will hold talks focused on "partnership, defence cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security".

"I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine."

Olena and I arrived in Sweden.



There will be talks with @SwedishPM, the Royal Family, @Andreasostgote and @Sverigesriksdag parties.



Partnership, defense cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security.@ZelenskaUA and I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine 🇺🇦🇸🇪 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

9:28am: Putin visits generals overseeing Ukraine war in southern Russia, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the commander of Moscow's war in Ukraine in an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, the Kremlin said in the early hours of Saturday.

"Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group in Rostov-on-Don," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The head of state listened to briefings by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, commanders of directions and other senior officers of the group."

8:18am: Ukraine says it destroyed 15 Russian drones during overnight attack

Ukrainian defences shot down 15 Russian drones during an overnight attack, Ukraine's air force said Saturday.

It said 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones were used in the aerial assault, and did not specify what happened to the other two.

Russian forces "attacked from the north with 'Shahed-136/131' attack UAVs. A total of 17 attack drones were launched from the Kursk region," the Ukrainian force said on Telegram.

It added that air defences were activated in "northern and central, as well as in the western regions".

7:37am: F-16 fighter jets will not arrive in Ukraine 'anytime soon'

Reporting from Kyiv, FRANCE 24 correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze said that people in the Ukrainian capital are "being quite realistic" about Washington's announcement of its approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver F-16s to Ukraine.

The fighter jets will not come to Ukraine "anytime soon", Chaze said. "The (Ukrainian) government already acknowledged that it's not going to happen this autumn, probably not this winter."

"The pilots need at least six months of training and there are not so many pilots who can be immediately trained [...] there are eight pilots who can undergo immediate training while others are first being sent to an English class in England to be able to follow the training in English-speaking countries."

"All those hurdles mean that the fighter jets will not come to Ukraine anytime soon and that also means that it's not going to give Kyiv a decisive advantage in its counteroffensive," Chaze added.

01:13 FRANCE 24's Emmanuelle Chaze reports from Kyiv. © France 24 screengrab

Key developments from Friday, August 18:

Ukraine and neighbouring Romania signed an agreement Friday to work together to boost Kyiv’s exports of grain through Romania after Moscow broke off a key wartime shipping agreement that allowed safe passage through the Black Sea.

The US gave its approval for the Netherlands to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Dutch defence minister said Friday, in a major gain for Kyiv even though the planes won’t have an immediate impact on the almost 18-month war against Russia.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

