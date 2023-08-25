🔴 Live: Russia blocks massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, defence ministry says

Hour by Hour

Moscow said on Friday its forces had thwarted a barrage of 42 drones launched by Ukraine in an attempt to attack Russia-annexed Crimea overnight. An attempted Ukrainian missile attack near Moscow was also blocked, Russia said. The US said Thursday it would begin training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in the United States starting next month so they can use the sophisticated fighter jets against Russian forces. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics pictured during a test in Kyiv region on August 11, 2023.

Advertising Read more

6:33am: Russia says thwarts massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea

Russia downed a barrage of 42 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, Moscow's defence ministry said Friday, in the largest recent air attack on the peninsula and a day after Kyiv claimed a special forces raid on the territory.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Nine drones were "destroyed... over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the defence ministry wrote on Telegram early Friday. Thirty-three others "were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target," it said, without specifying whether there had been any damage or casualties.

Earlier, a local Russian-installed official said several drones had been destroyed over the sea off Crimea's Cape Khersones. The cape is located in the southwest of the peninsula near Sevastopol, which is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet. Emergency services reported no damage to civilian infrastructure from those drones, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

It was not clear whether they were included in the 42 reported by the defence ministry.

"All forces and services are in a state of combat readiness," Razvozhayev said.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take Crimea back. In recent weeks, it has targeted Russian infrastructure on the peninsula with barrages of up to 28 aerial drones.

4:00am: Russia says it thwarted missile strike southwest of Moscow

Russian air defences thwarted a Ukrainian missile attack in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow, authorities said Friday, with no reports of damage or casualties.

A missile sent by Kyiv “was detected and destroyed by air defence systems over the territory of Kaluga region,” Moscow’s defence ministry said in a statement.

Kaluga borders the Moscow region, which has recently been targeted almost daily by drone attacks according to Russian authorities.

1:00am: Biden and Zelensky discuss F-16 training of Ukrainian fighter pilots

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the start of training for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, the White House said.

Biden and Zelensky also discussed expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the White House said.

Key developments from Thursday, August 24:

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman on Thursday and said he wished to express sincere condolences to the families of those who died in the plane crash a day earlier.

Putin's words came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked his country's independence day with an address congratulating Ukrainians and praising the military personnel pushing back against Russian forces.

The Pentagon announced that the United States would begin flight training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft in October, with language training taking place from September.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe