🔴 Live: Russia downs drones over two regions bordering Ukraine

Moscow on Sunday said its military forces shot down two drones overnight on Sunday in two regions bordering Ukraine. The news came after Ukraine said it has repelled an air attack on Kyiv. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

An operator controls a reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv region on August 11, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine.

7:19am: Russian ships return from joint Pacific patrolling with Chinese Navy

A detachment of Russia's navy warships returned from more than three weeks of joint-patrolling of the Pacific Ocean with Chinese navy ships, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

Warships of Russia's Pacific Fleet, together with a detachment of Chinese navy ships travelled more than 7,000 nautical miles through the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean, Interfax reported citing the Fleet's press service.

During the patrol, the Russian-Chinese detachment passed along the Kuril ridge, the agency reported.

The islands, off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, are known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories and have been at the core of decades of tension between the neighbours.

6:27am: Russia shoots down two drones over Kursk, Bryansk regions

Russia's defence ministry said its forces shot down two drones overnight on Sunday in two regions bordering Ukraine.

One drone was shot down over the Bryansk region in Russia's west and another in the Kursk region, just south of it, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging channel.

There was no further information about possible damage or casualties.

4:18am: Ukraine repels air attack on Kyiv

Ukraine's air defence systems were repelling a Russian air attack on Kyiv's outskirts early on Sunday, Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

A witness reported the sound of blasts. All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts at 5 am.

Key developments from Friday, August 26:

The Russian defence ministry said Saturday that it downed three drones over its territory.

In Ukraine, three pilots died after two L-39 trainer aircraft collided in mid-air in the Zhytomyr region, the Ukrainian air force said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile a second ship left Ukraine's port city of Odesa since Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal for Bulgaria on Saturday, according to local news reports.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

