🔴 Live: Ukrainian drones ‘destroyed’ over Russia’s Tula region, says Moscow

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A view of the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometres from the border with Ukraine, on May 27, 2023.

5:15am: Russia foils Ukrainian drone attacks, says state news agency

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

Two drones "were destroyed" by air defences over the Tula region south of Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Another drone was "destroyed by air defence forces" over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, at around 11pm Moscow time (2000 GMT) on Monday, the ministry said in a separate statement.

11:50pm: Five killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials say

Three people were killed in an overnight Russian missile strike in central Ukraine, and two people died in shelling later on Monday in the east and south, said Ukrainian officials.

The three people were killed at an industrial plant in the central Poltava region, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Five pepole were wounded and another person was unaccounted for, he said.

Those killed were night-shift workers at a vegetable oil factory in the Myrhorod district, said presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who posted photos showing the plant in flames.

Klymenko said the fire had later been extinguished.

A 63-year-old woman was killed in mid-morning shelling of the village of Sadove in the southern Kherson region, said its governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian shelling killed a man working outside his home in the early evening in Toretsk, in the eastern Donetsk region, said prosecutors.

Key developments from Monday, August 28:

A second civilian cargo ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia withdrew from a UN-backed Black Sea grain export agreement safely reached Istanbul on Monday.

Poland and the Baltic states demanded that Belarus expel the Russian mercenary Wagner Group.

Ukraine announced that its forces had liberated the village of Robotyne on the southern front line.

Russia charged an ex-employee of a US consulate with spying.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

