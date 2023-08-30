🔴 Live: Drone attack on Russian airport, Ukrainian vessels destroyed in Black Sea

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian news agencies reported a drone attack on the airport of the north-western city of Pskov on Tuesday night. Tass news agency said four Russian transport planes were damaged at the airport. Pskov is more than 600km away from Ukraine, near the border with Estonia. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

© Screengrab from Telegram account of Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of Russia's Pskov region via AFP

An explosion lights up the sky as the Russian military repel a drone attack on an airport in the northwestern city of Pskov on August 30, 2023.

01:30am: Russian military says destroyed four Ukrainian vessels

Russia's military, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said early on Wednesday that one of its aircraft had destroyed four rapid Ukrainian vessels carrying up to 50 paratroops in an operation on the Black Sea.

01:20am: Russian military says it downed four Ukrainian drones

Russia's military, reporting on the Telegram messaging app, said early on Wednesday it had downed three Ukrainian drones over southern Bryansk region and one over central Orlov region.

12:50am Airspace closed briefly around Moscow's Vnukovo airport -Tass

The airspace around Moscow's Vnukovo airport was closed briefly early on Wednesday, Tass news agency quoted Russian aviation officials as saying.

The airport was reopened to air traffic.

The closure was ordered after officials said the military was repelling a drone attack on an airport in the western city of Pskov.

Tass news agency, quoting emergency services, said four Il-76 transport aircraft, long the workhorse of the Russian military, were damaged at the military airfield.

7:18pm: US announces new $250 million military assistance package for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced a new package of military assistance to aid Ukraine.

The package includes additional mine clearing equipment, missiles for air defence, ammunition for artillery and high bar systems, and over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, Blinken said in a statement.

Key developments from Tuesday, August 29:

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba met his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna in Paris.

The funeral of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash last week, was held privately at a cemetery on the outskirts of his hometown St Petersburg, his press service said on Tuesday.

Russia on Tuesday handed 11-year jail terms to two exiled journalists accused of spreading misinformation about the military, pursuing a historic crackdown on criticism of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine said Tuesday that its forces had pushed deeper into Russian defensive lines near the village of Robotyne, one day after claiming control over the village on the southern front.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

