Mia Farrow on world hunger : "Hopelessness is a luxury we can't afford"
In tonight's edition of Eye on Africa, activist Mia Farrow joins us on the program to talk about her fight against malnutrition and extreme hunger in Chad and South Sudan.Also, scattered anti-government protests break out in Egyptian cities, while President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi dismisses any suggestion of widespread unrest.And in Northern Nigeria, more than 500 captives have been rescued from a so-called torture house, most of the victims were children, many of them in chains.