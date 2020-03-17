Eye on Africa

Governments across Africa are scrambling to increase their capacity to deal with an expected surge in cases of COVID-19. Several countries are putting the focus on ramping up detection and prevention measures. We take a closer look at Liberia. The West African country had to deal with a devastating Ebola outbreak that ended just four years ago. Have lessons been learned and is its health infrastructure ready for another potential crisis? Finally, we report on the situation in Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe.

With far fewer cases than in China or Europe, Africa has been battling to keep the coronavirus at bay. But as the number of infections increases daily across the continent, many countries are warning they don't have the tools and resources to deal with a potential outbreak. Access to clean water is one key issue.

We hear from the correspondent of our sister radio station RFI on the situation in Liberia, which has confirmed a second case of coronavirus. The country was hit hard by the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus back in 2014-16.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast is taking firm measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the number of confirmed cases remains small, schools have been closed and public gatherings of more than 50 people are to be banned. FRANCE 24 reports on how locals are reacting in Abidjan.

Finally, in Zimbabwe, the country’s defence minister said on Monday that the coronavirus was an "act of God against the West". He was then contradicted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who said the virus has a scientific explanation and knows no boundaries.

