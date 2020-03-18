Eye on Africa

The head of the World Health Organization has sounded the alarm over Africa's preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic, telling the continent to "prepare for the worst". The number of cases in South Africa has nearly doubled and Burkina Faso has recorded the first Sub-Saharan fatality due to the virus. So what are the symptoms and what can you do to protect yourself? We've prepared a short reminder on what COVID-19 is.

"The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today. Don’t assume your community won’t be affected. Prepare as if it will be. Don’t assume you won’t be infected. Prepare as if you will be. But there is hope; there are many things that all countries can do."

That’s the message from Tedros Adhanom, the head of the World Health Organization, responding to concerns over Africa’s preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic.

We also report on the situation in South Africa, where the number of coronavirus cases has nearly doubled to 116 over the past two days, making it the most affected country in sub-Saharan Africa. Despite drastic measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, there are signs that South Africans are not taking the official warnings seriously. Authorities say they are ready to impose a nationwide state of emergency if the current measures fail to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso has confirmed its first death from COVID-19 – the first fatality in sub-Saharan Africa. And our Tunis correspondent reports on how locals are reacting to news that a curfew has been imposed in Tunisia.

Last but by no means least, we bring you a reminder of the symptoms of coronavirus and of the best ways to protect yourself.

