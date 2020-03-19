Eye on Africa

As the World Health Organization warns of an extremely "rapid evolution" of COVID-19 on the continent, we look at how various African countries are dealing with the pandemic.

Several African countries are ramping up prevention measures in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. We bring you an update and find out more about the situation in Kenya, where millions of people live in slums.

Our correspondents in Cameroon report from the "war room", an emergency information centre set up to deal with people’s questions about the coronavirus.

And we hear from our correspondents in Madagascar and DR Congo about the measures being taken there.

