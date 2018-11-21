International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-11-22

‘General Haftar wants to be part of political process,’ UN’s Libya envoy tells FRANCE 24

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Ghassan Salamé, head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said he was encouraged by the "conviviality" witnessed at a Libya summit hosted by Italy last week, despite General Khalifa Haftar snubbing the main conference. "Is Haftar interested in the political process? The answer is yes," the UN envoy said.

2018-11-21 The F24 Interview

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's widow on keeping his legacy alive

Natalia Solzhenitsyn is the widow of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the renowned Russian novelist and outspoken critic of the Soviet Union. She is currently in Paris for a series of...

Read more

2018-11-19 The F24 Interview

Truth is the first casualty: The war on journalism and facts

As journalists around the world face greater intimidation than ever before, Annette Young meets Peter Greste, the Australian journalist who found himself in an Egyptian jail for...

Read more

2018-11-15 The F24 Interview

Costa Rica's president on climate change, migration and Nicaragua

Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado, who took office in May, has granted a wide-ranging interview to FRANCE 24. Costa Rica -- a world leader in fighting climate change -- aims...

Read more

2018-11-14 The F24 Interview

US Supreme Court Justice Breyer urges Americans to 'participate in public life'

More than a month after Brett Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation to the US Supreme Court, one of its other nine members, Justice Stephen Breyer, sat down with FRANCE 24. A...

Read more

