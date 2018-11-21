‘General Haftar wants to be part of political process,’ UN’s Libya envoy tells FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-11-22
2018-11-21 The F24 Interview
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's widow on keeping his legacy alive
Natalia Solzhenitsyn is the widow of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the renowned Russian novelist and outspoken critic of the Soviet Union. She is currently in Paris for a series of...
2018-11-19 The F24 Interview
Truth is the first casualty: The war on journalism and facts
As journalists around the world face greater intimidation than ever before, Annette Young meets Peter Greste, the Australian journalist who found himself in an Egyptian jail for...
2018-11-15 The F24 Interview
Costa Rica's president on climate change, migration and Nicaragua
Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado, who took office in May, has granted a wide-ranging interview to FRANCE 24. Costa Rica -- a world leader in fighting climate change -- aims...
2018-11-14 The F24 Interview
US Supreme Court Justice Breyer urges Americans to 'participate in public life'
More than a month after Brett Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation to the US Supreme Court, one of its other nine members, Justice Stephen Breyer, sat down with FRANCE 24. A...