The Interview

Tokyo Governor Koike: ‘Big city solutions on climate can help the whole planet’

In the press

'It's real me': Nigerian president confirms existence, denies he's been cloned

Talking Europe

COP24 climate summit: Is the EU off target?

Business daily

French riots harm businesses, retailers particularly hard hit as holiday shopping season starts

Talking Europe

US ambassador to the EU: ‘We’re not getting due credit on trade issues’

Focus

India chokes as farmers set fields on fire

Eye on Africa

Cameroon stripped of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

MediaWatch

Kids across Australia walk out of school to protest climate inaction

The world this week

Tense G20 summit, Macron and the ‘yellow vests, gene-edited embryos

The Interview

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy.

Latest update : 2018-12-03

Tokyo Governor Koike: ‘Big city solutions on climate can help the whole planet’

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike sees climate change as one of the major challenges faced by the world and she's at the forefront of leaders looking to tackle the problem. In 2020, Tokyo will host the Summer Olympics and for that she's vowed to deliver clean games. Here she talks to Clovis Casali.

By Clovis CASALI

Archives

2018-12-01 The F24 Interview

'Putin refuses to talk to me,' Petro Poroshenko tells FRANCE 24

Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko urged Russia to return the boats and sailors seized a week ago in the Sea of Azov, which he described as a deliberate act of aggression. He...

2018-11-29 The F24 Interview

Author and Editor Lindsey Hilsum: War reporter Marie Colvin ‘stopped at nothing to get her story’

"Humanity - in extremis." Those are the words of Marie Colvin, one of the most celebrated war reporters of our time. This month her story is being told on both the big screen, in...

2018-11-23 The F24 Interview

Israeli-Palestinian peace process: 'Deal of the century' is 'more than dead'

Munib al-Masri, a Palestinian businessman and longtime member of the PLO, tells FRANCE 24 that Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century" between Israel and the Palestinians...

2018-11-21 The F24 Interview

‘General Haftar wants to be part of political process,’ says UN Libya envoy

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Ghassan Salamé, head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said he was encouraged by the "conviviality" witnessed at...

