Tokyo Governor Koike: ‘Big city solutions on climate can help the whole planet’

Latest update : 2018-12-03
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
Archives
2018-12-01 The F24 Interview
'Putin refuses to talk to me,' Petro Poroshenko tells FRANCE 24
Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko urged Russia to return the boats and sailors seized a week ago in the Sea of Azov, which he described as a deliberate act of aggression. He...
2018-11-29 The F24 Interview
Author and Editor Lindsey Hilsum: War reporter Marie Colvin ‘stopped at nothing to get her story’
"Humanity - in extremis." Those are the words of Marie Colvin, one of the most celebrated war reporters of our time. This month her story is being told on both the big screen, in...
2018-11-23 The F24 Interview
Israeli-Palestinian peace process: 'Deal of the century' is 'more than dead'
Munib al-Masri, a Palestinian businessman and longtime member of the PLO, tells FRANCE 24 that Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century" between Israel and the Palestinians...
2018-11-21 The F24 Interview
‘General Haftar wants to be part of political process,’ says UN Libya envoy
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Ghassan Salamé, head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said he was encouraged by the "conviviality" witnessed at...