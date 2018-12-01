Latest update : 2018-12-01
'Putin refuses to talk to me', Ukraine's Poroshenko tells FRANCE 24
Ukraine’s president urged Russia to return the boats and sailors seized a few days ago in the Sea of Azov, which he described as a deliberate act of aggression. He he wanted to deescalate the situation but lamented that Russian president Vladimir Putin has refused to talk to him since the beginning of the crisis. Poroshenko urged Moscow to return the boats and the sailors, whom he described as prisoners of war. He refused to say he was disappointed by the reaction from western countries.
Produced by Agnes Le Cossec and Michele Barbero.