International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

The Interview

'Putin refuses to talk to me', Ukraine's Poroshenko tells FRANCE 24

Read more

Eye on Africa

Cameroon stripped of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Read more

MediaWatch

Kids across Australia walk out of school to protest climate inaction

Read more

The world this week

Tense G20 summit; Mexican and Brazilian presidents to be sworn in; Macron and the Yellow Vests; gene-edited embryos uproar

Read more

You are here

Bernard Mure-Ravaud: Living and breathing cheese

Read more

France in focus

Complementary and alternative medicine: France's parallel healthcare system

Read more

French connections

What does it means to be French?

Read more

The 51%

A novel approach: How Spain is attempting to tackle gender-based violence

Read more

Focus

‘PrEP’ and the fight against HIV: Medical milestone or tool to indulge in risky behavior?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
The Interview

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-12-01

'Putin refuses to talk to me', Ukraine's Poroshenko tells FRANCE 24

© FRANCE 24 screengrab

Ukraine’s president urged Russia to return the boats and sailors seized a few days ago in the Sea of Azov, which he described as a deliberate act of aggression. He he wanted to deescalate the situation but lamented that Russian president Vladimir Putin has refused to talk to him since the beginning of the crisis. Poroshenko urged Moscow to return the boats and the sailors, whom he described as prisoners of war. He refused to say he was disappointed by the reaction from western countries.

Produced by Agnes Le Cossec and Michele Barbero.

By Marc PERELMAN

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-11-29 The F24 Interview

Author and Editor Lindsey Hilsum: War reporter Marie Colvin ‘stopped at nothing to get her story’

"Humanity - in extremis." Those are the words of Marie Colvin, one of the most celebrated war reporters of our time. This month her story is being told on both the big screen, in...

Read more

2018-11-23 The F24 Interview

Israeli-Palestinian peace process: 'Deal of the century' is 'more than dead'

Munib al-Masri, a Palestinian businessman and longtime member of the PLO, tells FRANCE 24 that Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century" between Israel and the Palestinians...

Read more

2018-11-21 The F24 Interview

‘General Haftar wants to be part of political process,’ says UN Libya envoy

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Ghassan Salamé, head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said he was encouraged by the "conviviality" witnessed at...

Read more

2018-11-21 The F24 Interview

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's widow on keeping his legacy alive

Natalia Solzhenitsyn is the widow of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the renowned Russian novelist and outspoken critic of the Soviet Union. She is currently in Paris for a series of...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility