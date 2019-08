Tour de France winner Egan Bernal: 'I am just waking up from this dream'

FRANCE 24 spoke to Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, the 2019 winner of the Tour de France. Bernal is both the first Latin American rider to win the race and, at the age of 22, he is also the youngest in 110 years. He spoke to FRANCE 24 from his hometown of Zipaquira, Colombia, where his cycling career began.