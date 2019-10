French kissing culture: The ins and outs of 'la bise'

181 shares

French Connections France 24

It’s a fundamental part of living in France that can leave foreigners a little flummoxed. "La bise" is the way people greet each other by exchanging kisses on the cheek. Where does this beloved tradition come from? And what are the rules? Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot teach you the basics of "bise etiquette" and how to avoid giving an unintentional French kiss.