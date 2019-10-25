Is France a civil servant’s paradise?

France is famous, and at times infamous, for its bulky bureaucracy. Some go so far as to call it a civil servant’s paradise. French "fonctionnaires" are said to have a sweet deal compared to private sector workers. So just what are the perks? Meanwhile, the current government claims the system is bulky and expensive and has vowed to reform it, driving people into the streets. How much do France’s "fonctionnaires" cost the state? And what does the state get in return? Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot take a closer look in this month’s French Connections Plus.