Microwork, micropay: French 'click workers' try to make ends meet

By: Valériane GAUTHIER | Georges YAZBECK | Emerald MAXWELL | Clovis CASALI

Completing a survey, requesting a quote, or just spending a few seconds on the homepage of a big brand’s website... Day after day or for just a few hours a month, so-called "click workers" are doing paid online "microtasks". In France, there are over a quarter of a million of these "micro workers". It's a new line of work that raises many questions. FRANCE 24 reports.