Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Battle for Paris: three women in the lead

Issued on: Modified:

Hidalgo, Dati, Buzyn
Hidalgo, Dati, Buzyn © FRANCE 24
By: Julie DUNGELHOFF | Clovis CASALI | Félicie GAUDILLAT

France's local elections will take place on March 15th and 22nd. In the battle for Paris' city hall, 10 candidates are jostling for a place in the race. The run-up to the election was marked by the exit of the ruling party's candidate, who stepped down when an intimate video leaked online and was replaced by the former health minister, Agnès Buzyn. Three women are now ahead in the polls, including LREM’s Agnès Buzyn, alongside current mayor Anne Hidalgo and Rachida Dati for the Republicans (LR). We look into their programs for Paris.

Advertising

A program prepared by Patrick Lovett 

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.