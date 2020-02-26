Battle for Paris: three women in the lead

Hidalgo, Dati, Buzyn © FRANCE 24

By: Julie DUNGELHOFF | Clovis CASALI | Félicie GAUDILLAT

France's local elections will take place on March 15th and 22nd. In the battle for Paris' city hall, 10 candidates are jostling for a place in the race. The run-up to the election was marked by the exit of the ruling party's candidate, who stepped down when an intimate video leaked online and was replaced by the former health minister, Agnès Buzyn. Three women are now ahead in the polls, including LREM’s Agnès Buzyn, alongside current mayor Anne Hidalgo and Rachida Dati for the Republicans (LR). We look into their programs for Paris.