The Debate

Locked down in the suburbs: Covid-19 puts strain on French 'banlieues'

Issued on: Modified:

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

While Paris hits the pause button, many in the densely-populated working-class suburbs north of the French capital still have to get to work. It's not just those in low-paid essential services jobs who're affected: many kids in the "banlieues" don't have access to online learning or depend on school for a proper meal. How can schools reopen on May 11? Can France use the crisis to truly address its inherent inequalities? President Emmanuel Macron himself acknowledged the accentuated inequality laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic and appealed for the "building of new types of solidarity".

François Picard's panel reacts to allegations of police brutality and calls for restored public services for the "banlieues".

>> French police watchdog to probe alleged racist incident as housing estate tensions soar

