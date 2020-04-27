Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Pet adoption in times of lockdown: Spotlight on the challenges in France

Issued on: Modified:

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Bryan QUINN

The lockdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 mean most people are stuck at home, with plenty of free time and limited social contact. For some, this has seemed a perfect opportunity to welcome a new furry friend into their lives. Here in France, though, adopting a pet hasn't been easy. Animal welfare organisations both large and small have faced major challenges as they try to find homes for the country's four-legged orphans. FRANCE 24's Bryan Quinn reports. 

Advertising

>> French to be allowed outside during lockdown to adopt a pet

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.