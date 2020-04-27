Pet adoption in times of lockdown: Spotlight on the challenges in France

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Bryan QUINN

The lockdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 mean most people are stuck at home, with plenty of free time and limited social contact. For some, this has seemed a perfect opportunity to welcome a new furry friend into their lives. Here in France, though, adopting a pet hasn't been easy. Animal welfare organisations both large and small have faced major challenges as they try to find homes for the country's four-legged orphans. FRANCE 24's Bryan Quinn reports.