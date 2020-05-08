This week we bring you a show all about face masks as France starts to lift its lockdown. Faced with controversial shortages at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, French authorities initially rejected the notion of a generalised use before finally touting the device as essential, and in some situations compulsory.

Advertising

In this show we look at the relationship between the French and face masks, and whether they are being welcomed by the general public.

We also talk to an epidemiologist about how to wear them correctly and why they can help prevent the spread of the virus.

Finally, we see how seamstresses from an haute couture fashion house are turning their hands to mask-making.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe