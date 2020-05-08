Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Face masks: France adjusts to a new way of life

Issued on: Modified:

FRANCE IN FOCUS
FRANCE IN FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Nadia CHARBIT | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO | Stéphanie CHEVAL

This week we bring you a show all about face masks as France starts to lift its lockdown. Faced with controversial shortages at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, French authorities initially rejected the notion of a generalised use before finally touting the device as essential, and in some situations compulsory.

Advertising

In this show we look at the relationship between the French and face masks, and whether they are being welcomed by the general public.

We also talk to an epidemiologist about how to wear them correctly and why they can help prevent the spread of the virus.

Finally, we see how seamstresses from an haute couture fashion house are turning their hands to mask-making.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.