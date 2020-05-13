The Interview

Covid-19: 'French restaurant owners are in distress,' Michelin-starred chef warns

By: Pauline GODART

Since the beginning of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic in France, Michelin-starred chef Philippe Etchebest has been alerting the government and the general public about the state of the restaurant industry. All restaurants in France have been closed since March 15 and there is no word yet on when they can reopen. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Etchebest warned that "morale couldn't be any lower" among restaurant owners and that there have already been two suicides in the profession.