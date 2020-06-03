The Debate

Skip to main content
George Floyd effect? Protests in France against police violence

Why is #BlackLivesMatter topping Twitter trends in France? As the whole world watches protests in the United States over the death of George Floyd, François Picard's panel expresses surprise at seeing 20,000 people brave a ban on protesting in Paris to rally over the 2016 death of 24-year-old Adama Traoré in police custody. France abolished slavery for good in 1848, but resentment lingers over its past and tensions between minorities and police spiked during lockdown. How far do the comparisons go?

>> As George Floyd outrage spreads, France confronts its own demons

 

 

 

