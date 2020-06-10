The Debate

Called to order? Pressure for police reform goes global

How did we go from more cops on the beat to defund the police? France has felt the outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the calls for an end to police brutality and racial profiling. Now, the government has announced measures that include a ban on chokeholds and the immediate suspension from active duty of officers suspected of wrongdoing. How to build a better relationship between law enforcement and citizens?