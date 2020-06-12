France after lockdown: Social distancing at the café

FRENCH CONNECTIONS © FRANCE 24

France is continuing to cautiously open up following a nearly two-month lockdown. In Paris, there's a welcome sense of normalcy as people once again fill the capital's famous café terraces. Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot explore how that works with social distancing rules. Also, the Eiffel Tower and cinemas are getting ready to re-open, but strict hygiene rules will apply there too. Finally, will the French be able to celebrate the cherished Fête de la musique music festival? Find out in this edition of French Connections.