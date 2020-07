How will France celebrate Bastille Day during Covid-19?

Every year, France celebrates its national holiday – Bastille Day – on July 14. But this year's festivities are going to be very different due to the global pandemic. What's going to happen to the traditional military parade, fireworks display and fire station balls? Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot take a closer look in this week's French Connections.