France in focus

The people tirelessly restoring Notre-Dame to its former glory

By: Delano D'SOUZA | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO

After months of debate, a French national heritage and architectural commission has approved plans to rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral "as it was" before being engulfed in a fire last year. In this week's show, we take you inside the monument to see the perilous restoration work that's currently taking place. Next, we head to the National Monument laboratory where scientists are analysing the damaged stones and stained-glass windows. Finally, we see how some passionate carpenters in Normandy have created an exact copy of the famous wooden roof structure.