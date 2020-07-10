France in focus

Skip to main content
After months of debate, a French national heritage and architectural commission has approved plans to rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral "as it was" before being engulfed in a fire last year. In this week's show, we take you inside the monument to see the perilous restoration work that's currently taking place. Next, we head to the National Monument laboratory where scientists are analysing the damaged stones and stained-glass windows. Finally, we see how some passionate carpenters in Normandy have created an exact copy of the famous wooden roof structure. 

