Charlie Hebdo terror trial: Widow of cartoonist Wolinski speaks to FRANCE 24

Issued on:

THE INTERVIEW
THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24
By: Karim YAHIAOUI
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow
13 min

As the trial of the January 2015 terror attacks opens in Paris, FRANCE 24 speaks to Maryse Wolinski, widow of cartoonist Georges Wolinski, who was assassinated with 11 others in the attack on Charlie Hebdo on January 7, 2015. A journalist and writer, she has written a book in which she recounts her own personal bid to understand the horror of that day. In the book, Wolinski addresses the slain terrorist Chérif Kouachi, the elder of the two Kouachi brothers who carried out the massacre. She says her visions of him "suffocated" her to the point that she fell ill.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.