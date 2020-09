Is green the new black? The French environmental conundrum

FRANCE IN FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Nadia CHARBIT | Stéphane BERNSTEIN | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO | Joanna COCKERELL | Laura WELFRINGER 14 min

In this week's France in Focus, we're looking into France's eco-friendly credentials. According to a recent study, 69 percent of the French population are pessimistic when it comes to our planet's future, but 72 percent also report a growing awareness of climate issues. Yet not all of them put that into practice in the same way, and some bad habits die hard. We take a closer look.