France's 'climate changers': Meet the budding activists fighting for a better world
Like Sweden's Greta Thunberg, young French citizens are determined to act in order to save the planet. They're fighting for a greener world, but also a fairer and more responsible one. It's not just about climate marches: by denouncing advertising and staging symbolic blockades, they aim to challenge the government and public opinion on the climate and social emergency.
But who are these budding activists who want to lead by example and change our behaviour? What are their motivations and how do they differ from their elders? FRANCE 24's Karina Chabour went to meet some of them.
