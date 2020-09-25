France's 'climate changers': Meet the budding activists fighting for a better world

By: Karina CHABOUR 18 min

Like Sweden's Greta Thunberg, young French citizens are determined to act in order to save the planet. They're fighting for a greener world, but also a fairer and more responsible one. It's not just about climate marches: by denouncing advertising and staging symbolic blockades, they aim to challenge the government and public opinion on the climate and social emergency.