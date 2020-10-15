Private festivities, weddings banned during France’s Covid-19 state of emergency

A day after President Emmanuel Macron announced a nighttime curfew in Paris and eight other cities, top French officials on Thursday detailed tough new measures to stem a Covid-19 surge, including a nationwide ban on private festivities, including weddings.

Shops and public places will be shut in Paris and eight other French cities after 9pm local time starting this weekend, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex, adding that there were exemptions for establishments providing emergency services such as healthcare or restaurants doing deliveries.

Residents in the Paris region, Lille, Grenoble, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Toulouse and Saint-Etienne will be able to go outdoors after 9pm for work or pre-booked journeys if they have relevant authorisation documents, Castex added.

Authorisation forms would be available online or can be downloaded on mobile apps.

In addition to the nighttime curfew in Paris and eight other cities, nighttime festivities have been banned across France.

"All private parties, such as weddings or student parties, which are held in party halls, multipurpose rooms or any other institution receiving the public will be prohibited," said Castex.

The prime minister and other top French ministers detailed the new restrictions at a press conference a day after Macron announced a nighttime curfew starting Saturday in the Paris region and eight other metropolitan areas.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 12,000 police officers would be deployed to enforce curfews in these areas. However police would not enforce the "rule of six" on private gatherings, he added.

Special exemptions in affected areas

Unveiling details of the curfew measures in France's Covid-19 hotspots, Darmanin said an authorisation document was necessary for people returning from work or going to work or for those with a medical emergency.

Residents in the affected regions could also go outdoors to visit a loved one in a dependent situation or to walk their pets if they had the necessary authorisation.

For people working, "a proof of the company or a business card" will be necessary in addition to the authorisation certificate, he added.

Offenders would face a fine of 135 euros for the first time. The fine would be subsequently increased with a maximum of six months imprisonment and a fine of 3,750 euros after the third infraction, said Darmanin.

At the press conference, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire promised 1 billion euros of additional support to help French companies cushion the impact of the nightly curfews.

Le Maire also said that companies in the beleaguered hospitality industry would be exempt from social charges if their revenues crashed by more than 50% as a result of the curfews.

The French economy minister also said he was asking banks to delay interest payments on state-guaranteed loans to struggling companies in the hotel, restaurant and events industries.

The curfews are Macron's response to a dilemma facing countries across Europe: how to keep the economy running and protect jobs while slowing the spread of infections and taking pressure off the creaking healthcare systems.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

