France opens terror probe after fatal stabbing in Paris suburb

Friday's fatal stabbing comes less than a month after two people were injured in a terror attack near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

French police on Friday said they shot dead a man suspected of killing a middle school teacher by slitting his throat in the street in a suburb of Paris.

France's anti-terror prosecutor said it was investigating the attack, which took place in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, a suburb north-west of Paris.

The suspected attacker was spotted by a police patrol while carrying a knife a short distance from the scene of the attack. The police shot the suspect dead, according to a police spokesman.

A police source said that witnesses had heard the attacker shout "Allah Akbar", or "God is Great". The police spokesman said that information was being checked.

Another police source also said the victim had been decapitated in the attack, but this was not confirmed.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, on a visit to Morocco, is returning to Paris immediately after talking with Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.

France has seen a series of violent attacks carried out by Islamist militants in recent years.

Late last month, a man who emigrated to France from Pakistan used a meat cleaver to attack and wound two people outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

That was the spot where Islamist militants gunned down employees of the magazine five years ago in retaliation for the magazine's publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

