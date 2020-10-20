French teacher’s killer sent message to parent angry over Prophet Mohammad cartoons

A woman looks at flowers at the entrance of a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30km northwest of Paris, on October 17, 2020, after a teacher was decapitated by an attacker who was then shot dead by policemen.

The man who beheaded a French teacher for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in class had sent a message to one of the schoolchildren's parents who had complained about the images days before the attack, a police source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source told Reuters that it was not clear whether the parent – the father of a girl in the teacher's class – had responded or what was the content of the message.

History teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday outside his school in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Saint-Honorine by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin. Prosecutors said the attacker, shot dead by police soon after the attack, wanted to punish the teacher for showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics class on freedom of expression earlier this month.

BFM TV reported on Tuesday that the father who had denounced the teacher in a video on social media had exchanged WhatsApp messages with the killer in the days preceding the attack. An AFP judicial source confirmed it.

The beheaded teacher had been the target of an angry social media campaign in the days before the murder.

The father, who has been detained by police, had posted a video on Facebook on October 8 saying he wanted the teacher removed, prosecutors said at the weekend. The man also went to see the school principal to complain and put out another Facebook video, giving the name of the teacher and identifying the school.

French police said 16 people remain in custody as part of the investigation into the attack.

Memorial march and minute of silence at the National Assembly

The murder shocked France, carrying echoes of the 2015 attack on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Public figures called the killing an assault on the Republic and on French values, and Paty is to posthumously receive France's highest award, the Légion d'honneur.

A memorial march is to be held Tuesday evening in Conflans-Saint-Honorine hours after France’s lawmakers gathered for a ceremony and a minute of silence at the National Assembly.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and REUTERS)

