Murderer of teacher paid students to identify him, says French prosecutor

The 18-year-old Chechen who beheaded a French teacher for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics class paid students in front of the school to identify him, anti-terrorism public prosecutor Jean-François Ricard told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday in which he unveiled details of the investigation.

Ricard also confirmed that contact had been established between the teenager and an angry parent at the school, northwest of Paris, who had called on social media for the teacher to be fired.

A total of seven people, including two minors, were handed over to a judge overnight as part of an ongoing investigation into last week's murder of French teacher Samuel Paty.

Two of the pupils paid by the assailant were among those presented to the judge, as was Islamist militant Abdelhakim Sefrioui from the Cheikh Yassine Collective, whose closure could be decided later in the day by the French cabinet.

Paty was beheaded last Friday in broad daylight outside his school in the middle-class Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by a man of Chechen origin. Police shot the attacker dead.

Investigators say the teenager had sought to avenge his victim's use of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression, as any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous, according to Islam.

A school parent who had posted a video accusing the teacher of using the caricatures in class is also among the seven who have been presented to the judge.

Threats to regional newspaper La Nouvelle République

Richard Ferrand, speaker of the lower house of parliament and a former teacher, told French network BFM that parents should "stay out of schools and leave teachers alone. One must hand back full authority to the teachers".

The murder shocked France, and carried echoes of the attack five years ago on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, after the publication had also published cartoons of Mohammad. Public figures called Paty's killing an attack on the Republic and on French values.

French regional newspaper La Nouvelle République has received threats on social media after it published a caricature of the Prophet Mohammad on its front page, one of its journalists said on Wednesday.

A national tribute in honour of Paty will be held at the Sorbonne university in Paris on Wednesday evening.

