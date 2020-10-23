Week in Review: French teacher's murder prompts anger and fear of a crackdown, as a Paris curfew kicks in

“We are all Samuel,” was the rallying cry of protesters across France expressing their shock over the beheading of schoolteacher Samuel Paty. At a memorial service in his honour President Emmanuel Macron called on the country to unite, but there are mounting fears that the government's response will further marginalise France’s Muslims.

Advertising Read more

ARTICLES

Anger at beheading of French teacher 'must not override rule of law'

An escalating crackdown on groups suspected of aiding or abetting Islamist extremists has prompted accusations that the French government is riding roughshod over legal protections in the wake of the gruesome murder of 47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty last week.

‘We are all Samuel’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to murdered teacher

“We are all Samuel. We are teachers too. And we don't want to be killed just for doing our job,” a protester said on Sunday as thousands gathered in Place de République in Paris, in solidarity with Samuel Paty, the teacher who was beheaded in a northwestern Paris suburb on Friday.

Covid-19 curfew threatens to bring down the final curtain on French cinemas

Despite an appeal from the movie industry to ease the curfew under certain specific conditions, cinemas in the Paris region and eight other cities must shut their doors at 9pm every day along with theatres and restaurants. Industry officials warn that the new regulation threatens the survival of many of these businesses.

Parisians enjoy last night out before Covid-19 curfew comes into force

The day before Paris and eight other metropolitan areas in France headed for overnight curfews starting the October 17-18 weekend, thousands of Parisians enjoyed a last night out. Over the next four weeks, around 20 million people will have to be home by 9pm under a curfew aimed at stemming the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

France pays homage to slain teacher Samuel Paty at Sorbonne ceremony

France paid tribute to a history teacher beheaded last week by a man angered at his decision to share controversial caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad with his class. President Emmanuel Macron spoke at an official memorial attended by Samuel Paty's family and some 400 guests at the Sorbonne university in Paris.

Hundreds gathered outside the Sorbonne University to watch the ceremony commemorating the murdered teacher Bertrand GUAY AFP

VIDEO REPORTS

Fearing for their lives, thousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenian town of Goris

Since fighting erupted three weeks ago in Nagorno-Karabakh – an Armenian separatist enclave in Azerbaijan – thousands of people have fled their homes to seek safety elsewhere. As the conflict rages on, FRANCE 24 met with some of the refugees in the Armenian town of Goris.

A mobile network on the Moon: Nokia to build lunar 4G network

NASA is going back to the Moon and this time wants to stay there by building a lunar base. And to help future Moon residents communicate, plans are underway to build the first ever mobile network on the lunar surface.

Nokia hopes to have its lunar 4G network up and running by the end of 2022. © Reuters / France 24

US ELECTIONS 2020

Race to the White House: Rules of US election process explained

It's one of the most confusing aspects about the US election process. Many Americans themselves don't understand how it works, or even why it's still around. In five presidential elections so far – including the last one in 2016 – the eventual winner lost the popular vote, but won thanks to the electoral college. As the US heads into a critical November 3 vote, FRANCE 24 explains how it works.

THE INTERVIEW

Armenian president: 'Turkey has a completely destructive role in Nagorno-Karabakh'

Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian spoke to FRANCE 24 from the capital Yerevan, as the conflict between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to claim civilian lives. Sarkissian accused Azerbaijan of having "started a war" and violating the two recent ceasefires. He also accused Turkey of playing "a completely destructive role" in the conflict "which doesn't have anything to do with" the aspirations of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

YOU ARE HERE

The gardens of France's Loire Valley, a feast for the senses

The vegetable garden of the Château de Villandry, with its 27,000 spring vegetables, is one of the stars of France's Loire Valley. For more than 20 years, it's been a UNESCO World Heritage site too. The gardeners will soon need to plant the summer flowers: it's a race against the clock. Meanwhile, at the Château de Rivau, visitors can discover the beautiful scents of some 460 different varieties of roses. We also check out other charming gardens in the Touraine region, in Beaulieu-lès-Loches and in Chaumont-sur-Loire. An unforgettable sensory experience.

Les jardins du Val de Loire © Capture d'écran France 24

ENCORE!

French nightlife music makers on how they're keeping going in these Covid-19 times

As France implements a 9pm to 6am curfew set to last at least until early December, Paris nightlife feels like a thing of the past. We spoke to Christophe Hétier, founding member of French trip-hop band Télépopmusik; up-and-coming Ukrainian-born Paris DJ Kate Zubok; and Michaël Mateescu, programmer of La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, to find out how the Covid-19 pandemic has been affecting their lives.

Carla Bruni on her new album and making music during lockdown

Supermodel, singer-songwriter, France's former first lady: Carla Bruni has already played many roles. She's now releasing an eponymous album of love songs and speaks to FRANCE 24's Louise Dupont about making music during lockdown. Bruni also takes a look back at a career that's taken her from fashion catwalks to the world's concert halls, with a little detour via the presidential palace in Paris.

ENCORE! © France 24

DOWN TO EARTH

Hunters: Enemies or allies of the environment?

Hunters claim to be France's leading ecologists. Yet the tradition divides opinion and has pitted hunters against nature conservationists. As the debate continues to rage, we're asking: does hunting hurt or help the environment? We travelled to the Camargue region of southern France to find out more.

Hunters: Allies of the Environment? © France 24

FOCUS

What's behind the spate of farmer suicides in India?

Agriculture is the largest employer in India, with nearly 50 percent of the country's workforce employed in it in one form or another. But this crucial sector is reeling from a spate of farmer suicides – one of the highest rates in the world. FRANCE 24 reports from Punjab, India's breadbasket and one of the worst affected states.

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe