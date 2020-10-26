 Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#MohammedCaricatures
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Muslims 'not persecuted' in France, says country's Muslim council

Issued on:

President of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) Dalil Boubakeur arrives for a meeting with the French president at the Élysée Palace on October 28, 2019 in Paris.
President of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) Dalil Boubakeur arrives for a meeting with the French president at the Élysée Palace on October 28, 2019 in Paris. © Ludovic Marin, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Muslims are "not persecuted" in France, the French Council of the Muslim Faith said Monday, as a row over radical Islam and freedom of speech pits Muslim nations against Paris.

Advertising

"France is a big country, Muslim citizens are not persecuted, they freely construct their mosques and the freely practise their religion," said the council, which acts as an official go-between for the state and observant Muslims.

>> Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods, EU calls his comments 'unacceptable'

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.