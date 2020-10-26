Muslims 'not persecuted' in France, says country's Muslim council
Muslims are "not persecuted" in France, the French Council of the Muslim Faith said Monday, as a row over radical Islam and freedom of speech pits Muslim nations against Paris.
"France is a big country, Muslim citizens are not persecuted, they freely construct their mosques and the freely practise their religion," said the council, which acts as an official go-between for the state and observant Muslims.
(AFP)
