Muslims 'not persecuted' in France, says country's Muslim council

President of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) Dalil Boubakeur arrives for a meeting with the French president at the Élysée Palace on October 28, 2019 in Paris. © Ludovic Marin, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Muslims are "not persecuted" in France, the French Council of the Muslim Faith said Monday, as a row over radical Islam and freedom of speech pits Muslim nations against Paris.