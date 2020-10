LIVE: Three people killed, several hurt in knife attack at church in Nice

Members of France’s elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after a knife attack in Nice on October 29, 2020. © Valery Hache, AFP

A man wielding a knife on Thursday killed three people and injured several others in an attack at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice in southern France. A suspect has been arrested in the attack, which Nice’s mayor has described as an act of terrorism. Follow our live blog below for real-time updates.