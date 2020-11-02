France's new Covid-19 cases top 52,000 in latest 24-hour record

Medical staff members move a Covid-19 patient from a plane at Vannes Airport in western France on November 2, 2020.

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, up from 46,290 on Sunday.

That tally suggests the country's new lockdown is yet to produce its first effects, as hospitalisations for the disease have gone up by more than 1,000 again, reaching a four-month high of 25,143.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by to 416, up from 231 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 345.

The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,466,433.

France's 65 million people have been largely confined to their homes since Friday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases that has threatened to overwhelm French hospitals.

The nationwide lockdown will be initially enforced until December 1, though health experts have warned a longer clampdown may be necessary.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

