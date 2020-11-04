France reports 394 new deaths from Covid and extra 40,000 cases

A man is tested for Covid-19 in a laboratory in Chambray-lès-Tours, France on October 30, 2020.

France registered 40,558 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, compared to 36,330 on Tuesday and a record of 52,518 on Monday, health ministry data showed.

Advertising Read more

The total number of cases increase to 1,543,321 but the ministry added that the number of new cases reported on Wednesday was a minimum number due to problems with data gathering.

The ministry also reported that the number of people who have died from the virus increased to 38,674, from 38,289 on Tuesday. It said there were 394 new deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe