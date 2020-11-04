 Skip to main content
France reports 394 new deaths from Covid and extra 40,000 cases

Issued on:

A man is tested for Covid-19 in a laboratory in Chambray-lès-Tours, France on October 30, 2020. © Jean-François Monier, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

France registered 40,558 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, compared to 36,330 on Tuesday and a record of 52,518 on Monday, health ministry data showed.

The total number of cases increase to 1,543,321 but the ministry added that the number of new cases reported on Wednesday was a minimum number due to problems with data gathering.

The ministry also reported that the number of people who have died from the virus increased to 38,674, from 38,289 on Tuesday. It said there were 394 new deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours.

(REUTERS)

