 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

France posts record number of new coronavirus cases at more than 60,000

Issued on:

A nurse wearing a protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at Victor Provo hospital in Roubaix, France, November 6, 2020.
A nurse wearing a protective mask and suit works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at Victor Provo hospital in Roubaix, France, November 6, 2020. REUTERS - PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

France registered a record 60,486 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after posting a record 58,046 on Thursday, health ministry data showed. 

Advertising

The new cases took the total number of confirmed cases to 1.66 million, close behind Russia, which, with 1.73 million cases has the world's fourth-largest number after the U.S., India and Brazil.

The ministry also reported 828 new deaths from coronavirus, including 398 deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 430 deaths in retirement homes over three days. On Thursday, the ministry reported 363 deaths in hospitals.

The seven-day moving average of the combined death toll rose by 40 to 471, compared to a high of 975 on April 9. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in one day in France was 1,438 on April 15.

A week after the government imposed a new nationwide lockdown, the number of people in hospital with the virus rose by 553 to 28,979, the smallest one-day increase in nearly three weeks.

The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 rose by 101 to 4,331, the smallest increase in six days.

(REUTERS)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.