French teachers strike over Covid-19 risks in crowded classrooms

Pupils and their teacher wear a protective face mask at a school in Nice, in southeastern France.

French teachers' unions hold a nationwide day of protests and strikes on Tuesday to call for stricter sanitary measures in schools as coronavirus infections continue to soar across the country.

President Emmanuel Macron has ordered France back into lockdown until December 1 amid a second wave of coronavirus infections, but this time leaving schools open in order to cushion the economic blow.

The move has angered many teachers and pupils who say their health is being put at risk in crowded school premises.

On Monday, students outside a high school in Compiègne, north of the French capital Paris, clashed with police after calling for more safety measures, including halving classes to reduce the risk of infection.

The local police department said on Twitter that four arrests had been made, one fireman had suffered minor injuries and that there had been "unacceptable" incidents of criminal damage caused during the clashes.

Videos on social media showed a group of youths surrounding a police car outside the Lycée Mireille Grenet school and trying to overturn it, while other videos showed fires burning in the street.

In France, #Compiègne - scenes of violence around the Mireille-Grenet high school.



This Monday morning, young people set fire to garbage cans and attacked firefighters injurjng one. A police car was destroyed. At least two people were arrested.

https://t.co/U6pwhYu479 — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) November 9, 2020

The clashes came a week after riot police pepper-sprayed students who blockaded a Paris high school in protest over inadequate sanitary measures.

The Education Ministry has sought to allay concerns by allowing secondary schools to offer more online teaching, on the condition that pupils take at least 50% of classes at school.

But teachers’ unions say the government must urgently hire more staff so that classes — which average more than 30 pupils — can be split into smaller groups and spread out to ensure social distancing.

Not all unions have called for a strike on Tuesday, meaning its effects are likely to vary across the country. Schools in the Paris and Marseille areas are expected to be the most affected.

Schools were among the first to shut during European countries' first lockdown in the spring, but most governments have opted to keep them open this time.

In France, the Education Ministry has put in place a raft of rules including compulsory masks for all teachers and pupils from the age of six.

