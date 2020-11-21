Skip to main content
Live
#Nagorno-Karabakh
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Rights groups, press freedom advocates protest against French security bill

Issued on:

A woman holds a placard reading 'Democracy in danger' during a rally to protest against the 'global security' draft law seeking to limit filming of police officers on duty, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on November 21, 2020.
A woman holds a placard reading 'Democracy in danger' during a rally to protest against the 'global security' draft law seeking to limit filming of police officers on duty, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on November 21, 2020. © Stephane de Sakutin, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
8 min

Thousands protested in Paris and other French cities Saturday against a security bill that would outlaw the publication of images of on-duty police officers. The government says the law is aimed at protecting officers from retribution while critics say it would violate press freedom and the ability to document police abuses. 

Advertising

Rights campaigners and journalists organizations staged street protests in Paris and other French cities on Saturday against a security bill that they say would be a violation of the freedom of information.

The proposed measure would create a new criminal offense of publishing images of police officers with intent to cause them harm.

The government says it is intended to protect police officers from online calls for violence. Critics fear that, if enacted, the measure would endanger journalists and other people who take videos of officers at work, especially during violent demonstrations.

Saturday's protests were called by Reporters without Borders, Amnesty International France, the Human Rights League, journalists’ unions and other groups.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and France’s human rights ombudsman have also voiced concerns this week over risks that the measure would undermine fundamental rights.

In response to the criticism, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday an amendment to the measure in order to specify that it "won’t impede the freedom of information” and that it will focus only on images broadcast with “clear” intent to harm a police officer.

Protestors in Paris are angry at controversial new security law
02:35

Offenders would face a maximum penalty of up to one year in prison and a 45,000-euro ($53,000) fine.

The proposed law is championed by lawmakers of President Emmanuel Macron’s party, which has a majority in the National Assembly.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the bill, which also includes other security measures. It will then go to the Senate.

(AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.