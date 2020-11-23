Skip to main content
Live
#Burkina Faso
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Paris' Champs-Elysées switches on its Christmas lights

Issued on:

Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, France, November 22, 2020.
Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, France, November 22, 2020. © REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Text by: NEWS WIRES
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow
2 min

Paris' iconic Champs-Elysées avenue switched on its Christmas lights on Sunday, welcoming the festive period in the French capital.

Advertising

Thousands of sparkling light bulbs now adorn more than 400 trees along the Champs Elysées.

But with 2020 being a year like no other, this year's ceremony was also unique because of the coronavirus. Parisians and people around the world were invited to follow the ceremony online.

France 24's Valérie Dekimpe reports.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.