Paris' Champs-Elysées switches on its Christmas lights

Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, France, November 22, 2020.

Paris' iconic Champs-Elysées avenue switched on its Christmas lights on Sunday, welcoming the festive period in the French capital.

Thousands of sparkling light bulbs now adorn more than 400 trees along the Champs Elysées.

But with 2020 being a year like no other, this year's ceremony was also unique because of the coronavirus. Parisians and people around the world were invited to follow the ceremony online.

France 24's Valérie Dekimpe reports.

