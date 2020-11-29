Paris prosecutor speaks on brutal police beating of Black man

Four police officers detained after a video appeared to show them beating and racially abusing a music producer in Paris were brought before a judge on Sunday, according to sources close to the investigation.

Advertising Read more

The officers faced the judge around noon, just a day after mass protests throughout France opposing police violence and the government's new legislation restricting sharing images of officers.

On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron said the images of the beating of music producer Michel Zecler by police officers in Paris last weekend "shame us".

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe