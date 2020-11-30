French health authority outlines country's Covid-19 vaccination plan

France's national health authority unveiled its Covid-19 vaccination campaign plan on November 30, 2020.

France's national health authority unveiled on Monday its five-step vaccination roll-out strategy, which aims to prioritise the elderly and those most at risk from Covid-19.

France's roll-out for the Covid-19 vaccine is set to start at the end of December or early January. The French national health authority, the Haute Autorité de Santé, has outlined a five-step plan to prioritise the most vulnerable people.

Phase I: The country's top priority is to vaccinate the estimated 650,000 elderly residents living in care homes.

Phase II: Vaccine shots for people over 75, then people over 65 with comorbidities (this is the presence of one or more additional medical conditions often co-occurring or co-existing with a primary condition), and finally all other people aged 65 to 74.

Phase III: Vaccinate people over 50, then people under 50 with comorbidities.

Phase IV: People who have been in high-risk contact with coronavirus cases would then be offered a vaccine shot.

Phase V: All other people aged over 18 without comorbidities. But vaccination will not be compulsory in France.

