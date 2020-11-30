French parliament drops draft law curtailing right to film police

The President of the LREM Parliamentary Group, Christophe Castaner, on November 30, 2020 in Paris, France.

The French parliament has dropped a controversial bill that would have curbed the right to film police officers in action, the speaker of parliament and MP from French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party announced on Monday.

"The bill will be completely rewritten and a new version will be submitted," Christophe Castaner, head of Macron's LREM party told a news conference.

The draft bill had prompted protests across the country called by press freedom advocates and civil rights campaigners. Tens of thousands of people marched Saturday in Paris to reject the measure, including families and friends of people killed by police.

French activists feared that this proposed new security law would have deprived them of a potent weapon against abuse – phone videos of police activity – threatening their efforts to document possible cases of police brutality, especially in impoverished immigrant neighbourhoods.

Critics insisted the new law could hurt press freedoms and make it more difficult for all citizens to report on police brutality.

“I was lucky enough to have videos that protect me,” said Michel Zecler, a Black music producer who was beaten up recently by several French police officers. Videos first published Thursday by French website Loopsider have been seen by over 14 million viewers, resulting in widespread outrage over police actions.

Two of the officers are in jail while they are investigated while two others, also under investigation, are out on bail.

Hardening of police tactics in France

The proposed law was partly a response to demands from police unions, who say it will provide greater protection for officers.

Abdoulaye Kanté, a Black police officer with 20 years of experience in Paris and its suburbs, is both a supporter of the proposed law and strongly condemns police brutality and violence against officers.

“What people don’t understand is that some individuals are using videos to put the faces of our [police] colleagues on social media so that they are identified, so that they are threatened or to incite hatred,” he said.

“The law doesn’t ban journalists or citizens from filming police in action ... It bans these images from being used to harm, physically or psychologically,” he argued. “The lives of officers are important.”

A “tiny fraction of the population feeds rage and hatred” against police, Jean-Michel Fauvergue, a former head of elite police forces and a lawmaker in Macron's party who co-authored the bill, said in the National Assembly: “We need to find a solution."

Critics noted a hardening of police tactics during protests or while arresting individuals. Hundreds of complaints have been filed against officers during the yellow vest movement against social injustice, which erupted in 2018 and saw weekends of violent clashes.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said out of 3 million police operations per year in France, some 9,500 end up on a government website that denounces abuses, which represents 0.3 percent.

