Live: Macron and Egypt’s Sisi hold joint press conference in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) has been criticised for saying during an October 2017 visit by Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Paris that he would not "lecture" Egypt.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds talks on Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his state visit to France. The talks are focused on fighting terrorism, the conflict in Libya and other regional issues, and come amid criticism from human rights groups over the Egyptian leader's crackdown on dissent. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the joint press conference.

The Egyptian leader arrived in France Sunday for a visit that will include talks with top French officials, including Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Egypt is a key regional ally and has concluded several arms deals with France since 2015, including the purchase of two French-made Mistral-class helicopter carriers and two dozen Rafale advanced fighter jets.

But Egypt’s human rights record has dominated the headlines during the visit with rights organisations accusing Macron’s administration of turning a blind eye to what they say are Sisi's government's increasing violations of freedoms.

French officials dismiss the criticisms and say Paris is following a policy of not openly criticising countries over human rights so as to be more effective in private on a case-by-case basis.

