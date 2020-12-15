Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Covid-19: French students can skip school to isolate before Christmas, says French PM

Issued on:

In this file photo taken on September 1, 2020 pupils wearing a protective mask sit in a classroom in a middle school in Bron, France.
In this file photo taken on September 1, 2020 pupils wearing a protective mask sit in a classroom in a middle school in Bron, France. © AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
3 min

French schoolchildren will be allowed to skip classes and stay at home on Thursday and Friday if their families wish to self-isolate ahead of Christmas, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

Advertising

The medical council advising the government on COVID-19 said on Monday that families who planned to host people vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as elderly relatives, should quarantine for a week beforehand if possible.

Schools should not punish pupils who missed the last two days of the academic term, the council added.

Asked if he supported the recommendation, Castex told Europe 1 radio: "Of course."

Governments across Europe are grappling with how to contain a powerful second wave of the virus just as families yearn to gather over the festive period.

France is delaying the reopening of theatres, museums and cinemas and re-imposing a nightly curfew from Tuesday, while the Netherlands is going into a tough second lockdown and Germany is shutting down non-essential shops from Wednesday.

(REUTERS)

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.